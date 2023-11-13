ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday was World Kindness Day, and a local college spent the day bringing kindness to the community. Five teams of students and staff from Maria College in Albany stopped by hospitals, schools, grocery stores and other places around the Capital Region.

They dropped off snacks, gift cards, and posters with uplifting messages. They hope to show that small gestures can make a big difference.

“We hope people feel good,” Maria College Pres. Dr. Lynn Ortale said. “There’s a lot going on in the world, and we want to make sure we’re taking the time to care for each other.”

The college did something similar during Random Acts of Kindness Day in February. They hope other people will pay it forward with their own good deeds.