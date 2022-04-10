ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When Anthony DiScipio’s family touched down Saturday at the Albany International Airport after their trip to Walt Disney World Resort, they marked the 2,000th wish granted by Make-A-Wish Northeast New York. The organization began granting wishes in 1987.

The Make-A-Wish chapter highlighted the Niskayuna family’s milestone at a news conference at the Airport. “Today, we celebrate not only Anthony’s wish, but all the wishes created before his, and all the wishes to come,” said William C. Trigg, III, CEO of Make-A-Wish Northeast New York.

“A wish, whether it be a trip to Disney, a backyard playset, meeting a celebrity, or whatever else that can be conjured by a child’s imagination, is not just a nice thing to do for a young person battling a critical illness. A wish provides hope, strength, joy, and confidence, and is a lifelong gift that can transform the lives of that child, their family, and even entire communities,” continued Trigg, III.

When Anthony learned in late February at the chapter’s Workshop of Wishes that he would be going to Disney, the 7-year-old whispered to his parents, “Is this real?” By early April, the child battling Leukemia was more than ready for his wish to be granted.

This past Sunday, April 3, as he boarded his flight to Orlando, Anthony called the day the “best day ever.” And the week turned out to be just as he’d imagined. “Best week ever,” Anthony concluded.