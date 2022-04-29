ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — April 29 is World Wish Day. It marks the 42nd anniversary of the first wish that started it all.

Since then, the organization has granted more than 500,000 wishes. And a wish is so much more than just one day. A new poll revealed that over 90 percent of alumni credit their wish for improving their quality of life.

“The wish experience impacts not just the child but the family, even the entire the communities are so impacted by the wishes because of how they get involved in helping to make these wishes happen,” Make-A-Wish Northeast NY CEO Bill Trigg said. “So the ripple effect is just huge.”

Trigg said there is a common misconception that wishes are only available to children who are terminally ill, but any child with a critical illness can apply. He said the local Northeast chapter recently celebrated wish 2,000.