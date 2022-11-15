ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Make-A-Wish Northeast New York will kick of its annual Adopt-A-Wish Holiday Campaign on Thursday, November 17 at Crossgates Mall. The campaign benefits children battling critical illnesses.

2022 marks year 35 for Make-A-Wish Northeast New York as a wish-granting chapter, year 30 of the campaign, and year 16 of the Adopt-A-Wish Holiday Campaign overseen by chapter CEO William C. Trigg, III, who is stepping down shortly after a successor is named and assumes the role. Trigg states, “The dollars raised by this campaign go toward creating wishes for local wish kids,” “The generous Capital Region community understands that wishes transform the lives not only of wish kids, but entire families. That is why this iconic campaign enters its fourth decade.”

Paper stars will be available for a suggested donation of $5 or all six for $20. Stars can also be purchased at the Adopt-A-Wish website as well as donations to the campaign. Stars will not only be accessible at Crossgates mall but at the following locations,

Colonie Center

Wilton Mall

Aviation mall

Wintertime Wonderland via Port Rotterdam

Champlin Centre in Plattsburgh

Other business and schools

The Capital Region ambassadors are listed below,

Amelia, 6, from Catskill wishes to have a camper

Drew, 11, from Johnstown wishes to go to WrestleMania

Nahviya, 18, from Albany wishes to go on a shopping spree

Finn, 6, from Fort Ann wishes to have a hot tub

Emily, 11, from East Schodack wishes to go see the Northern Lights

Gabe, 6, from Delmar wishes to go to Walt Disney World® Resort

The chapter is still in need of volunteers to staff its booths at various malls. To volunteer go to the Adopt-A-Wish website. The kickoff event will take place on November 17 at 5 p.m. at Crossgates Mall, 1 Crossgates Mall Road, Albany near Johnny Rockets. William C. Trigg, III, CEO, Make-A-Wish Northeast New York; Make-A-Wish Trustees, staff and volunteers, and wish ambassadors will be in attendance.