LPGA winner, CBS golf broadcaster to hold book signing in Ballston Spa

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dottie Pepper, a 17-time Ladies Professional Golf Association winner and CBS golf broadcaster, will be in Ballston Spa for a signing of her new book. The free event will be November 6 at 11 a.m. at the Ballston Spa Public Library.

Pepper will meet fans, present a reading and sign copies of her newly released book, Letters to a Future Champion: My Time with Mr. Pulver. The book is about her mentor, George J. Pulver Sr., and the influence he had on her career and character.

“It is a blueprint for honoring the history and traditions of the game of golf,” said Pepper. “It is also about mentorship, fundamental beliefs, curiosity, grit, grace, dreams, disappointment, success and the value of education.”

Pepper is a Saratoga Springs native. She is a LPGA tour champion and was on tour from 1988 until her retirement in 2004. She was inducted into the New York State Golf Association Hall of Fame in 2018. Pepper is now the lead walking reporter for CBS Sports’ covering all levels of televised golf.

Books will be available for purchase at the event. Books are also available online on Pepper’s website.