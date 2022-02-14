ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – What is the secret to a successful relationship? Couples from NEWS10’s Love Stories of the Capital Region weigh in with their words of wisdom!

Frank and Alisa Furfaro, who met in a heart transplant support group, said it’s all about meeting each other halfway, but giving more on days when your partner needs it! Be their support, and see it returned.

For Angela and Elroy Tatem and the family of four, connecting with each other is all about being creative when the odds are stacked against you.

“Connecting by even sending each other text messages, staying connected in other ways, being creative other ways,” said Angela Elroy.

Fran and George Beaudoin, who were each other’s first kiss, says it’s all about living in the moment. They also say put down your phone and connect in real life.



