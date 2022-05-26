GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – May is Military Appreciation Month and to mark the occasion we’re sharing a local love story that gives new meaning to the phrase “love is in the air.” Guilderland native Sarah Daughtry’s path to becoming a Blackhawk helicopter pilot took her from the Capital Region to flight school in Alabama. The funny thing about love is – it tends to find you when you least expect it!

One night in Alabama, Josh and Sarah were at the same country bar with their own set of friends. After spending all night eyeing her, Josh finally asked her to dance. While Sarah says she doesn’t know how to dance, she said yes. The rest is history as the couple says! Sarah said she knew from that night he was the one.

Together, the two completed flight school. After graduation, Josh visited Sarah in New York and proposed. Josh was deployed to South Korea during the pandemic, prolonging his stay abroad.

After years of separation, they’re celebrating their first year of marriage and finally live together in Georgia. They’re soaking up every bit of this new chapter in life together.