NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As we countdown to Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, we’re kicking off our “Love Stories of the Capital Region” series with a couple living at Summit at Eastwyck in North Greenbush. Peter and Ann’s love story blossomed in the year of 1960.

At 81 and 80, Peter and Ann love puzzles. But as Peter will tell you, there’s nothing puzzling about their union.

The two meet when Ann was dating Peter’s best friend, Art. The story goes Art took Ann to chapel, and Peter took her home. The rest is history.

The couple has two daughters and a grand daughter they’re very proud of. Family time is their most cherished thing in life.