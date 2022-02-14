NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – The annual Fall Foliage Parade in North Adams is a beloved tradition for locals and visitors. This year it played an important role in our next Love Story of the Capital Region.

Hope Shaw and AJ Bona found love in a hopeless place: the middle of a pandemic. Their relationship started on Facebook’s dating service and quickly grew into a forever love.

After Bona accidently got the engagement ring delivered to their home, he was on a mission to surprise her with the proposal. He says the plan didn’t get made until the day before it happened.

The setting was the annual Fall Foliage Parade in North Adams. Dressed in a costume, The Noid who you might recognize from Domino’s commercials, he surprised Hope with an unbelievable proposal.