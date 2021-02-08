Love Stories of the Capital Region: Maddy & Tim

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It all started six months ago. Maddy Mazzotta & Tim Coakley didn’t plan on finding love during the pandemic, but as they quickly found out: sometimes you can’t plan on love.

Mazzotta and Coakley met on the dating app Hinge six months ago and the rest is history.

The two lovebirds quickly bonded over their love of music.

After hearing their voices sing together, they knew they had something special.

The duo created the band Nocturnal Houses and will be releasing their single “Going Home With Him” on Spotify on Feb. 12.

While their love story has just begun, they both agree they can’t wait to see where it goes!

