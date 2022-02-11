ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the last three years, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson has shared some of the most incredible love stories in the Capital Region. Of all her interviews, there’s one that’s stuck with her long after their interview. A love so strong it proves it’s a love for the ages.

Lou and Marge Gabriel have a love story better than anything you could see in a movie. A love built on friendship, understanding and mutual respect.

From the beginning to the end, dancing their way through life. A true example that love can last forever.

In 2021, Marge said goodbye to the love of her life. When NEWS10 asked her if we could share their story again this Valentine’s Day, she was overjoyed, saying she was happy a piece of Lou can live on through their incredible love story.

NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson originally interviewed the couple in 2019.