GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On this Valentine’s Day, we’re sharing a love story that has withstood the test of time. In their nineties, Hazel and WW2 Veteran Francis Lentz reflect on their strong bond and the first year of marriage.

When Francis finished his service in the U.S. Army, he married Hazel. The first few years were tough as he acclimated to civilian life, but their love could survive anything.

The duo currently lives at Slate Valley Center for Rehab and Nursing in Granville. The plan to be buried at Saratoga National Cemetery.