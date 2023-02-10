SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We’re continuing our “Love Stories of the Capital Region” series with a union that was born as partners on the dance floor. Elizabeth grew up in the Capital Region, never knowing the love of her life was across the globe in Ukraine.

Grey Masko moved to the United States from Ukraine in 2013 to become a dance instructor. Elizabeth was chosen by the owners of the former Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Latham to be his new dance partner.

Elizabeth grew up in the Capital Region, never knowing the love of her life was across the globe in Ukraine.

From competing in dancing competitions to falling in love! Elizabeth says they clicked right away and fell in love over time. Grey proposed six years ago at the opening of their Saratoga studio.

Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Saratoga is partnering with AZUMA Sushi Bistro for a Valentine’s Date Experience for area couples. Up to 250 guests who visit Azuma Sushi Bistro on Valentine’s Day for dine-in or take-out, will receive a voucher for a 30-minute customizable private lesson at Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Saratoga, redeemable for a date in the future. Vouchers are redeemable for any date in the future, but appointments must be made in advance, and the voucher must be surrendered upon redemption.