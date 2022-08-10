COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Summer is in full effect, especially after last week’s heat wave. And one way to cool off is by visiting a pool or water park near you.

One Capital Region company specializes in designing waterparks. The Aquatic Development Group out of Cohoes recently launched a new product in their parking lot called EpicSurf. The ride brings ocean waves to locations where getting to the beach to surf might not be an option.

“EpicSurf brings surfing inland. So people who don’t have access to the ocean or can’t afford to travel to the ocean will have the ability to have the experience,” Julie St. Louis, ADG Marketing & Communications Specialist, said. “Whether or not you’re a pro or a beginner, you’re able to get on the bar and get the feel for it and learn how to surf.”

The ride is not open to the public, but officials with the Aquatic Development Group hope to get the EpicSurf machine to water parks throughout the country.