GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a moment decades in the making! In early November, seven local veterans were presented with an honor long overdue: their high school diploma.

Superintendent Kimberly Ross from the Green Island Union Free School District, with help from the local American Legion, presented the diplomas to the families and friends of seven local service members who left school to fight in World War I and World War II. Three of those soldiers giving the ultimate sacrifice.

“I think it goes beyond just being a piece of paper, it is a milestone achievement that they were denied as young individuals. We are incredibly proud to be able to provide that for them,” said Ross.

During the ceremony, special awards were given to the honored veterans, including two purple hearts and three bronze stars, just to name a few. To date, the Green Island Union Free School District has been able to award 39 honorary diplomas to living veterans and those survived by their family.

Here is the full list of honorees, according to the Green Island UFSD’s website: