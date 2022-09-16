ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nearly 2,000 National Grid employees met with hundreds of local students to provide insight on potential careers. It was part of National Grid’s Project Community, a series of volunteer events happening throughout the state.

Over 500 students were able to get some first hand experience in potential future careers.

“We love doing it because the kids get to actually talk to our employees, who are doing the work everyday,” National Grid Dir. of Customer and Community Engagement Laurie Poltynski said. “We have a live line demo; we have kids from BOCES, who are in the automotive program who are talking to our fleet — the folks who are talking care of all this equipment you see around you. That they get to touch and see and actually talk to our employees, which is fun for our employees as well.”

Other National Grid volunteer events on Friday included cleaning up Frear Park in Troy and building a new walking trail at the Queensbury Land Conservancy.