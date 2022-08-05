COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local charity organization Jezreel International has been helping those struggling in Ukraine with eight shipping containers filled with much-needed supplies. Now, the organization is helping those affected by the flood waters in Kentucky.

The organizers plan to make more shipments. Here is a list of items needed.

On Friday, inside Jezreel’s facility, cardboard boxes were full of donated goods. From plastic cups and plates to diapers, clothing, household appliances, toys, pet supplies, and outdoor equipment, organizers say a little bit of everything is heading out to CitiImpact Ministries (JD Smith) in Pikeville, Kentucky.

“We actually have one full shipment of product that will be going to Kentucky, and we have a trucking company jump in and they said you know what, we want to ship that for free,” said Pastor Charlie.

The trucking Company TQL will ship the first load to Kentucky for free, letting Jezreel prepare other shipments. According to Nancy Pechony, Jezreel Logistics Director, this is the first time any shipper has moved a load for free for Jezreel to victims of disaster, and they will use TQL’s special program, “Moves That Matter.”

Pastor Charlie all together the donated goods are worth about $115,000. Pastor Charlie works closely with volunteers and staff from Jezreel on aboard and local shipments.

Jezreel is a local charity that helps when disasters hit. Many local organizations consistently help this charity because of all they do here and abroad.

The Kentucky Aid is a result of one of these efforts that trucking company TQL wanted to help get the much-needed items to the disaster area.