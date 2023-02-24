ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local non-profits are collecting donations for families who were displaced by the Ohio train disaster. The organizations brought water, paper products, and other basic necessities.

While the Environmental Protection Agency has stated the water in the area is safe to drink, donation organizers said the supplies can help provide peace of mind.

“It’s really important that we take care of our neighbors and our communities and make sure that we are taking care of each other,” Cherise Moser, President of Soup Mama Official, said. “The way I understand it, FEMA had denied the request for help for a while, so these guys have been suffering a little bit, and they need to get their families and their lives back in order.”

The effort is expanding across multiple states. The group is is also sending more supplies from a collection in Maryland.