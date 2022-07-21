ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Capital Region mentorship program celebrated a huge milestone and a big move on Thursday. Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar, now known as 518 ElevatED, has moved their headquarters to a more central location on Central Avenue.

The group helps students navigate their higher education journey. They held a ribbon cutting at the new building Thursday as they celebrate their 25th year of service to the community.

“We’re elevating not only the students but their families, the work force, and the entire community,” CEO Laura Marx said.

The new headquarters is located at 1218 Central Ave. in Albany. Marx also said they’re always looking for more community partners and mentors.