SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Don Rittner won’t correct you if you call him a modern day “Indiana Jones.” The professor of archaeology, author of more than 50 books and historian wears many hats. His latest project is an adventure series on YouTube called “History on the Road.”

Justyna Kostek, Director of Just More Theater in New York City, is his co-host for the series. The series spotlights the Great Western Turnpike, one of the oldest turnpikes in America that went from Albany, New York to Cherry Valley, New York, a distance of 52 miles. It is now part of Historic Route 20, the longest road in America.

The eleven episodes feature stops and interviews in Guilderland, Duanesburg, Esperance, Sharon Springs and Cherry Valley. Rittner says he wants to show people history is not confined to large urban areas but that rural areas and small villages is full of rich history.

He plans on creating a GoFundMe to help him make a new season of shows, which he plans to shoot in the Adirondacks. You can watch the first eleven episodes of “History on the Road” on YouTube.