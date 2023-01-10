ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Free food fridge has landed its 11th fridge in the Capital Region at Honest Weight Food Co-op, a local organic grocery store. Starting January 10, anyone can stop by the free food fridge and take what they need.

Honest Weight Food explains the fridge serves as an “anonymous and direct food access point to food insecure, systematical oppressed and marginalized neighborhoods.” Honest Weight believes access to fresh foods and produce continues to be an issue in Albany and beyond, due to structural racism and redlining.

Honest Weight explains the idea for the free food fridge came from Jammella Anderson three years ago. Since then, they’ve made sure to fill the food fridges with local and organic foods every week. There are 10 fridges already in operation all across the Capital Region for those who need it.

The 11th fridge is located in the West End, across from the grocery stores little free library and attached to one of their community gardens. Honest Weight Food Co-op is located at 100 Watervliet Avenue in Albany.

Photo: Honest Weight Food Co-op

If you’re looking to get involved, the free food fridge is accepting monetary contributions where you can donate directly via Patreon, Paypal (freefoodfridgealbany@gmail.com), or via Venmo (freefoodfridgealbany). People who are interested in getting involved can also contribute their time by preparing food for the fridges on a weekly or monthly basis, routinely cleaning the co-op fridge, and helping out in our community gardens during the growing season. If you’d like to contribute to the free food fridge in any way, contact freefoodfridgealbany@gmail.com.