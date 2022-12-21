QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hailing from Queensbury, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has a lot of fans around the world! With that being said, one local six-year-old girl named Delaney could be in the running for its biggest fan.

NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson first met Jennifer Lindsley and her daughter, Delaney, at Fabulous Fillies Day at the Saratoga Race Course in 2021. In November, the duo was among the dozens of spectators who went to see the Queensbury tree cut down to travel to Rockefeller Center.

The 82-foot tall Norway spruce was cut down and hoisted onto a large flatbed before heading to Manhattan in November. The tree was donated by the Lebowitz family from Glens Falls.