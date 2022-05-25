ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) – The Wright Family Foundation recently approved a $25,000 donation to the Schenectady Boys and Girls Club to be used for “camperships” at Camp Lovejoy. Camp Lovejoy is the Club’s Summer Day Camp located in the Helderberg Mountains of Altamont.

The Wright Family Foundation is a private family foundation established in 1997 that provides funding in support of neighborhood revitalization, jobs and career support, education, and social needs. In 2014, the foundation provided funding for the new Adeline W. Graham Lodge at Camp Lovejoy, a 5,000-square-foot Adirondack Style multi-function building.

Camp Lovejoy includes a swimming pool, ponds, hiking trails, an outdoor amphitheater, an arts and crafts building, picnic pavilions, playing fields, and an adventure ropes course. Heather Ward, Chairman of the foundation, believes that the grant will help the Schenectady Boys and Girls Club overcome uncertainties arising from the pandemic as the camp reopens for the first time in two summers.

The mission of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Schenectady is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need them most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Shane Bargy, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club, believes this investment in summer fun and learning is truly inspiring.