WEST GLENVILLE, N.Y (NEWS10) – Spencer Feulner from West Glenville stole the show on Sunday night’s episode of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” The video capturing the “little donut denier” ended up winning the local family a cash prize of $20,000.

“You didn’t eat any donuts? Are you sure? Can you tell me then what happened right here to this box?” says Tracy Feulner to her son in the video that made an appearance on Sunday night’s episode of AFV.

Earlier this year, Spencer’s mom captured the hilarious moment of her son denying eating the sweet treat to show her husband. When her neighbor saw it she convinced Tracy to submit it to “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” It is the same neighbor who gave Spencer the donuts.

After making the top three finalists, the family won the cash prize of $20,000 and “America’s Funniest Home Video” of the night. They are considering using the money to go to Disney World.

Do you have a funny video you want to submit to AFV? Here’s how you can upload it!