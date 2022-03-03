ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza, in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region (RMHC-CR), will be holding an event to raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House. The event takes place on Friday, March 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Seven local authors will read and sign copies of their books at the event for the READ for RMHC-CR program. The reading-based community service program is designed to empower school-aged readers to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.

This year, more than 100 area schools and libraries are signed on to participate in READ for RMHC-CR during the 2021-2022 school year. About 65% of participants are set to read and raise funds during the month of March.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Book House and these amazing local authors to kick off the biggest month our READ for RMHC-CR program has ever seen,” said Nancy Damato, Read for RMHC-CR Program Coordinator. “Last year, 69 partner schools and libraries engaged in our program, and participants raised more than $218,000 to support the children and families we serve. This year, we have 65 partner schools and libraries signed up to read with us in March alone.”

The program features live book readings and signings from:

Michael Burns

Janine Cammarata

Jennifer Dugan

Emma Kress

Coleen Paratore

James Preller

E. L. Shen

At the event, organizers said the Ronald McDonald House will launch a new component of the READ for RMHC-CR program, the Read and Raise Book Club for teens and adults. If you can’t attend the event, it will be live-streamed on the RMHC-CR Facebook page.