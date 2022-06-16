SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 17th Annual Little Italy StreetFest is returning to Schenectady after last year’s event was canceled due to social and professional climates. This year’s fest is scheduled for Saturday, September 10, from noon to 8:00 p.m.

Stage schedule:

Main stage

Brian D Noon to 1 p.m.

Ed Clifford, the Human Jukebox 1 p.m. 2 p.m.

Happy Daze 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Rouges 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.



South stage (performing throughout the day with no set times)

Linda Ezzo Jones

Ed Clifford, the Human Jukebox

John DiFlippo & Friends

Shopping opportunities will be announced at a later date. The deadline for vendor applications is July 15.