ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany officials have announced the opening of Lincoln Park Pool and spray pads in the city. They will be open starting June 25 for the rest of the summer.

The Lincoln Park Pool is open daily from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 701 Lincoln Park Road. The pool has a capacity of 321 residents.

The Mater Christi Pool located at 1134 New Scotland Road is closed for repairs due to unexpected maintenance issues. Officials said the issues are expected to be fixed in one week.

The City of Albany pools are also only open to city residents. Residents must provide proof of residency at their first visit to be entered into the Albany REC System.

Residents can also take a survey on what they think the next Lincoln Park Pool should look like. The survey is due by July 15.

The six spray pads in Albany will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are located in:

Colonie St. Park

Hackett Park

Krank Park

Lincoln Park

North Swan St. Park

Westland Hills Park

The spray pads at Ridgefield Park and Rosemont Park are currently closed for construction. The spray pads at Swinburne Park, Sheridan Park, and Black Lives Matter Parks are currently being repaired and will open as soon as possible.

Admission to pools and spray pads is free. For updates on pools and spray pads all summer, you can visit the Albany Department of Recreation website.