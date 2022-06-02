TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Troy held a pride flag-raising event with the Pride Center of the Capital Region marking the official kick-off of LGBTQIA+ Pride month in the Collar City. This event also marked the 52nd anniversary of the Pride Center of the Capital Region, the oldest continually operating pride center in the U.S.

Last year, Troy was the first municipality in Rensselaer County to raise a pride flag, and officials said it will become a local tradition. “This city realized the importance of recognizing the struggles of the LGBTQAI+ community,” said John Daniels, president of the Pride Center. “Whether you’re a business or you’re a resident, you’re welcomed here in Troy.”

“I feel like I can truly be myself. I got three flags at home and I am only wearing one. Even at work, I plan to wear one of them almost every day of Pride,” said Troy resident Tristan Williams.

The Troy City Council plans to declare June as Pride Month and a Juneteenth Resolution at this Thursday evening’s council meeting. The resolutions include:

Recognizing the month of June as Pride Month and that Troy and the Capital Region are home to a spectrum of LBGTQIA people who contribute to the civic life of Troy. We are an inclusive community and city. Recognizing and commemorating June 19th as Juneteenth in the city of Troy, and encourage all Trojans to explore this important celebration of African American culture, history, and pride.

During the flag-raising event, Troy Mayor Patrick Madden announced a new city position called Director of Equity and Inclusion. They are currently seeking applicants.

You can find more information about local Pride events online through the Pride Center’s social media.