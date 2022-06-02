ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month. The month recognizes the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and other members of the LGBTQ+ community have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally.

On June 28, 1969, a police raid on the Stonewall Inn in New York City triggered demonstrations, which are now known as the Stonewall Riots. This moment is recognized as the catalyst for the LGBTQ+ community to form activist organizations to advance equal rights. This is why Pride Month is celebrated every June.

From Pride parades and festivals to drag events, there are many events around the Capital Region to celebrate.

Albany

June 3

Purr Party at OH Bar starting at 9 p.m. The event includes pool, darts, and drink specials all night.

June 4

RuPaul’s Dida Ritz! LIVE at Waterwork Pub at 10 p.m. The event features other drag queens from around the area as well. Proceeds from the event benefit the Capital Pride Center You must be at least 18 years old to enter and at least 21 years old to drink.

June 7

Capital PRIDE Karaoke at Waterworks Pub from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Proceeds benefit The Pride Center of the Capital Region.

June 8

Capital Pride Drag Wednesday at both Waterworks Pub from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and ROCKS from 10 p.m. to midnight. The event includes performances from some of the area’s top drag queens. You need to be 21 years or older to enter ROCKS and 18 years or older to enter and 21 years or older to drink at Waterworks Pub.

June 9

Alive at Five Pride Night at Jennings Landing. Young Culture is set to perform at 5 p.m. and State Champs is set to perform at 6:30 p.m.

VIBES Capital Pride Ball at Waterworks Pub from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

June 11

Say It Loud! Black and Latin@ Gay Pride from noon to 5 p.m. in Washington Park. The event is to celebrate LGBTQ+ People of Color in the Capital Region. This family-friendly event includes music, food, entertainment, a kids’ corner, and a health and wellness expo. Performances will be by Aja from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Jewel the Gem, DJ Jeminii, and London Jae Precise.

RuPaul’s Aja LeBeija Live! at the Waterwork Pub from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. The official afterparty for Say It Loud! Black and Latin@ Gay Pride. You must be at least 18 years old to enter and at least 21 years old to drink.

June 12

Capital Pride Parade And Festival. The parade takes place on State Street, Lark Street and Madison Avenue. the festival takes place in Washington Park. Carmit, a member of The Pussycat Dolls, is set to be the featured headliner. Pop singer JORDY is set to be the opening headliner at the festival. The festival also includes a performance by Grand Central Station, Albany’s Annual Drag Revue, and a special prevue performance from the Playhouse Stage Company.

Capital Pride After-Party at Waterworks Pub from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. The event includes DJs, dancing and performances.

June 18

The “Red Carpet Realness” Ball is from 8 p.m. to midnight at The Linda. Categories include Vogue, Runway, Face, Pump vs. Pump, Red Carpet Duo, and more. You must be at least 18 years old to enter and at least 21 years old to drink.

June 25

PRIDE 5K Rainbow Run beginning at Jennings Landing. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The Rainbow Fun Run is at 10 a.m. and is open to walkers and runners of all ages and abilities. The 5K is at 11:00 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top three participants in the female, male, and open gender categories, as well as the top three participants in each age bracket. Participants are encouraged to wear rainbow clothing. Awards for individuals and teams “Best Use of Rainbow” will be given out. Online registration details can be found on the Pride Center website.

Schenectady

June 3

“It’s You Time to Celebrate” Sober/Recovery BBQ and Game Night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Central Park. This event, held by In Our Own Voices, Inc., is to honor and celebrate those in the community who have overcome substance use disorders and to provide a space to celebrate in a substance-free environment.

Alt-Prom at the Schenectady YMCA from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. This event is for LGBTQ+ youth and allied youth between the ages of 13 and 19. This year’s theme is the zodiac. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their zodiac sign and enjoy food, music, and dancing. Tickets cost $10.

June 4

Schenectady Pride Festival from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. near SUNY Schenectady. The event includes live entertainment such as DJ RVMBA, and Schenectady Musical Theater & Drag Show. Food, drink, and merch vendors will also be in attendance.

Troy

June 5

Pond Water Drag Brunch at Cafe Euphoria. Dyken Pond and her friends are set to perform. Brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can choose from the Prix Fixe menu on a $24, $16, or $8 sliding scale or order from the regular menu with an added $10 cover charge. For reservations, you can call (518) 212-7554.

Saratoga Springs

June 4

Pride Brunch at the Saratoga Winery. The event features family activities, food, and drinks from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

June 5

Pride “Slow Roll” Bike Ride in collaboration with Trek Bicycles Saratoga Springs. Participants can meet at 9 a.m. at Trek Bicycles in Saratoga Springs. This is a family-friendly event.

June 11

Flag Day Parade. Join Saratoga Pride to march in the annual parade down Broadway. The parade begins at noon.

Saratoga Drag Brunch Show at the Ice House from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event features Opal Essence with special guest Allison Wonderland, Katarina Mirage, and DJ Rick Ricki. You must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets can be purchased on the event Facebook page.

June 24

PRIDE PARTY at Putnam Place starting at 8:30 p.m.

June 25

First Annual Saratoga Pride Softball Game at 2 p.m. The field location is to be determined. An after-party will follow the game. You can sign up on the Pride Softball Game google form.

June 26

Saratoga Pride Festival from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at High Rock Park. The event features music, prizes, family activities, and more.

Pride After-Party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Solevo Kitchen + Social.

Wilton

June 10

YMCA Pride Open House at the Wilton YMCA from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. Activities will be available for LGBTQ+ youth and their families.

Ballston Lake

PDT Catering’s Pride Drag Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations can be made on the PDT website.

Galway

June 4

Pride Hike at Glowegee Creek Trail South in Galway from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in partnership with Saratoga Plan. Pre-registration is required on the Saratoga Plan website.

South Glens Falls