(NEWS10) – In honor of the television show, ‘What We Do In The Shadows‘, getting ten Emmy nominations, let’s take a look back at the movie version. The movie, starring Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, and Jonathan Brugh, was released in 2014.

The “mockumentary” style movie is about the day to day life of three vampires in the modern age. At the time of filming, the mockumentary style of storytelling was a popular format for television shows. In 2014, you had series like ‘Parks and Rec‘, ‘Trailer Park Boys‘, and ‘Modern Family‘ running with the US version of ‘The Office‘ ending the year prior.

By introducing science fiction into the style, the theatrical version of ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ stands out from the rest. It brings the witty deadpan humor you’ve come to expect from a mockumentary combined with the gore and horror of a monster movie.

What makes the humor work is the fact that the vampires don’t understand the modern age. They dress, behave, and use technology from the past, which adds another layer to the humor and story.

If you enjoy a more standard style of story with a proper beginning and ending, this movie may not be your cup of tea. Instead, the movie follows the beat of its own drum which means it’s pacing may seem a bit slow from time to time.

Overall if you’re looking for a unique storytelling experience with witty humor and a slash of horror, I recommend ‘What We Do In The Shadows’. You can find it on DVD, Blu-ray, and on Amazon Prime. If you’d like to see the show version, it’s available on FX and Hulu. To see if the show wins any Emmys, tune into The Emmys September 20, 2020, on NEWS10.