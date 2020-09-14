(NEWS10) – ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon‘ premiered at South By Southwest in March of 2019. The movie stars Shia LaBeouf, Zack Gottsagen, Dakota Johnson, John Hawkes, Bruce Dern, Jon Bernthal and Thomas Haden Church.

The movie is about a young man living with Down Syndrome who runs away from the nursing home where he lives to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler by attending a wrestling school. This is a small cast movie with a lot of heart. It’s a movie about family, self growth, and believing in others. All of the veteran actors came to play in this movie.

The stand out in this movie is Shia LaBeouf. Between this movie and ‘Honey Boy‘, 2019 was an incredible year for Shia Labeouf. The pain of his character’s past is layered within each action while showing true warmth towards our main character played excellently by Zack Gottsagen. Each actor brings their characters to life within the world the directors envisioned.

This is the feature film directorial debut for Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz. They did a great job drawing you into the movie and keeping you invested in the journey. That being said, the journey is better than the destination.

The final moments of the movie aren’t as great as the rest of the movie. The pacing of the movie was very steady except for the final two scenes. It felt way too rushed compared to the rest of the movie.

Even with a perfect ending “The Peanut Butter Falcon” would have left you wanting more from this world and its characters. For that reason “The Peanut Butter Falcon” is a must see. You can find it on DVD, Blu-ray, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.