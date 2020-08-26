(NEWS10) – ‘Paterson‘ premiered in May of 2016 at the Cannes Film Festival. Typically May is the start of the summer blockbuster season. Studios usually release most of their big action franchises during this time which starts in May and ends in August. ‘Paterson’ seems like a reaction to the typical summer movie.

It’s about a week in the life of a man named Paterson who lives in Paterson, New Jersey. He’s a city bus driver with a passion for writing poetry. His wife Laura dreams of learning the guitar and being a country singer.

This movie is very compelling even though it has no big action scenes or heavy drama. It’s almost calming to watch this movie. ‘Paterson’ is letting the audience know that it’s okay to live everyday life.

So much of cinema is about people not happy with their normal lives or trying to make normal feel action-packed. ‘Paterson’ lets the audience know that it’s okay to have a normal life and celebrates the average person.

Adam Driver is truly magnificent in this movie. He seemed to really understand what motivated his character and the overall vision of the movie’s director, Jim Jarmusch. Adam Driver’s subtle and grounded performance matches very well with Golshifteh Farahani‘s more outgoing and energetic portrayal of Paterson’s wife.

This movie is entertaining yet somehow quiet. The pacing allows scenes to settle and breathe. There is a side plot about two people from the bar Paterson goes to that isn’t really needed. Good thing is that it doesn’t take up much screen time and doesn’t get in the way of the main focus. ‘Paterson’ is available on DVD, blu ray, and Amazon Prime.