(NEWS10) – Since new movies are not coming out as often as they usually do, I figured we would look back at some great classic and modern movies. This week we take a look at “Knives Out.”

With major studios taking less and less chances on original material, “Knives Out” is a standout because of its uniqueness. “Knives Out” was marketed as a classic “who done it” film, which is a genre that isn’t explored much anymore.

Trailers made sure to give the movie a Clue-like feeling. Both movies are overly dramatic at times and detail a star-studded cast. Yes there is a murder, and yes it is a mystery, but this movie has much more to offer.

The movie’s director, Ryan Johnson, wrote an incredible screenplay. As soon as the standard setup you’d expect from a “who done it” is over, “Knives Out” quickly makes a left turn. After that, throw out anything you’ve come to know about “who done its” or murder mysteries. This mystery has many twists and turns to it.

Daniel Craig is having a blast in this movie while playing the investigator, although his southern accent takes a second to get used to. The personal adjustment of the view shouldn’t take long. You’ll find yourself totally buying the accent as he sells it the whole way.

Ana de Arma was a wonderful surprise in her role. With Blade Runner 2049 and this movie under her belt, I’d say she can do anything.

“Knives Out” was truly a gem from 2019. Unless it’s a horror movie, studios usually don’t take a lot of chances with genre movies anymore because of a fear surrounding becoming too involved with a certain niche. I hope that “Knives Out” starts changing the conversation about an original genre film’s ability to make money.

