(NEWS10) – If you’re looking for a family-friendly Halloween themed movie, then look no further. This week let’s look back at the 90s classic, ‘Hocus Pocus‘. Released in 1993, ‘Hocus Pocus’ tells the story of three evil witches returning to life after a candle is lit by our main character, Max. They have one night to drain the life force of all the children in Salem, Massachusetts.

Upon its release, ‘Hocus Pocus’ did not do well at the box office. This movie would have been forgotten if it wasn’t for VHS and the Disney Channel. Every year during the Halloween season, the Disney Channel would play this movie. Kids throughout the 90s and early 2000s grew up with this movie. It was something to look forward to every year. Because of this, ‘Hocus Pocus’ has become a classic and looked upon with nostalgia goggles.

Is it a great movie? No. If it isn’t, then why is it so entertaining? ‘Hocus Pocus’ knows exactly what kind of movie it is. It doesn’t try to be too emotionally or overly dramatic. It’s silly, wacky, and sometimes totally nonsensical. But it all works because overall, the movie is just fun. The word fun just oozes out of the screen in every scene.

A lot of that has to do with the performances of the three Sanderson witches. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy make these characters iconic. Like a lot of movies at this time, the kids don’t always hold their own. They are definitely overshadowed by Bette, Sarah, and Kathy. Something like that is easy to overlook though because of how iconic they are.

During the 90s, a lot of filmmakers pulled inspiration from the 1960s. They grew up with wacky and campy shows like ‘Batman’. Many movies and TV shows from the 90s had the same campy style in them due to this. ‘Hocus Pocus’ is no exception. It’s one of the things that makes this movie stand out so much for kids growing up at that time and now.

Overall this movie wants you to have fun and show you the value of family and friendship (like most Disney movies). I highly recommend it for a nice family movie night. ‘Hocus Pocus’ is available on Disney plus, DVD, Blu Ray, and Amazon Prime.