(NEWS10) – ‘Enola Holmes‘ is a 2020 movie that brings us back to the world of Sherlock Holmes with an all-star cast. This time, however, the story is about Sherlock Holmes’ sister, Enola. The mystery is a personal one when Sherlock, Mycroft, and Enola’s mother goes missing. Enola sets off to find her but while trying to locate her, Enola discovers the world and the dangers within it.

Millie Bobby Brown is by far the highlight of this movie. She brings the hopes, dreams, and inner struggles of the character Enola to life.

The setting in which the movie takes place is during the voting of the Reform Bill of 1884. For the first time, Enola deals with the struggles of being a woman in this time period. This movie shows you that even a teenager alone in the world can overcome the limitations brought on by society. ‘Enola Holmes’ has a message of hope during a darker time in history.

A potential downside of the movie is its use of “4th wall” breaking. Rather than letting the audience imagine or make theories on what Enola is thinking, the character just looks at the camera and tells you. But because of how the character acts and the on camera charisma of Millie Bobby Browns it almost works for the movie. Only once did the use of “4th wall” breaking take me out of the movie a bit.

Overall, ‘Enola Holmes’ is a breath of fresh air from the world of “Sherlock Holmes” and a must see for mystery movie fans. ‘Enola Holmes’ is available on Netflix.