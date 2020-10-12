(NEWS10) – ‘Beetlejuice‘ was released in 1988, starring Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, and Michael Keaton. The movie’s supporting cast is made up of Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Jefferey Jones, Glen Shadix, and other great actors of that time.

Michael Keaton gives one of the greatest performances of his career. This character is one of the most memorable in all of cinema, which is remarkable considering he’s only in the movie for roughly 17 minutes.

The performances aside, what really draws you into the movie, besides its brilliant score (Danny Elfman), is its unique visual style. This is thanks to the movie’s director, Tim Burton. ‘Beetlejuice’ is that quintessential Tim Burton style that his movie lovers adore and hope to one day see again. Tim Burton’s gothic, wacky, yet colorful style that’s surrounded by claymation is what made him so different from everyone else at that time.

The movie’s pacing isn’t the best. It starts off pretty slow, and halfway through the movie you’re waiting for more of Michael Keaton’s Betelgeuse to come back on screen. Overall, ‘Beetlejuice’ is a great movie to watch during the Halloween season. You can find it on DVD, Blu Ray, and to rent Amazon Prime.