(NEWS10) – ‘Bad Education‘ debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019 and the distribution rights were acquired by HBO shortly after. HBO released ‘Bad Education’ in April of 2020 starring Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Ray Romano.

Get excited for a drama based on a true story about a beloved superintendent (Hugh Jackman), assistant Superintendent (Allison Janney) and the student (Geraldine Viswanathan) who unfolded the single largest public school embezzlement scandal in American history.

‘Bad Education’ is more about the character study than the crime. “What would make someone do something like this?” is the question on the mind of the filmmakers. You watch a man try to hold onto his looks and youth, no matter the cost.

This is Hugh Jackman’s best performance since ‘Logan‘. He embodies this character (Frank Tassone) and makes him relatable, which is why this movie works.

Movies on character studies work at their best when you understand why characters do the things they do. You hate them for it, but the acting makes you feel compelled to understand the character’s point of view.

Allison Janney had the hardest job of making her character relatable because an audience doesn’t want to relate to or feel sympathy for someone who takes millions of dollars to buy expensive possessions for herself and her family. Allison Janney pulls this off with her convincing performance.

The only drawback is the investigative side of the story. Geraldine Viswanathan is great in the scenes she’s given, but the investigative scenes had too small of a role in this movie. I would have liked to have gotten more from that element.

Overall ‘Bad Education’ is a brilliant and well-paced drama with extraordinary performances. If you do not have an HBO subscription you can rent or buy this movie on Amazon Prime.