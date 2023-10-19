SLINGLERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the last installment of our “Leaf Peeping” series, we’re checking out an outdoor museum called Pine Hollow Arboretum. The 22-acre free public arboretum is home to 3,000 different kinds of trees from around the world.

“The spring is a hot time for the arboretum, but the fall that’s when we get people from all over the state and out of state coming to the arboretum to explore the colors,” said Gabrielle Sant’Angelo, the executive director of the Pine Hollow Arboretum.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, Pine Hollow is holding its annual Autumn in the Arboretum event. The popular fundraiser allows visitors to enjoy fall events for the whole family.

The arboretum entrance is located at 34 Pine Hollow Road in Slingerlands. Admission is free and open to the public 365 days a year, from dawn until dusk.