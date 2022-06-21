COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Cohoes announced that Lansing’s Pool will open Monday, June 27. The pool will be open daily from noon to 7 p.m. until mid-August, weather permitting.

The pool is free to Cohoes residents but proof of residency is required. For non-residents, the admission fee is $7 and there is a 70 non-resident limit per day.

Any children under the age of 12 wishing to swim at the pool must be accompanied by an adult. Only Coast Guard Certified flotation devices are allowed in the pool. Swimmies, pool noodles, or alternate floatation devices are not allowed.