Lake George’s Courthouse Gallery seeks proposals for latest exhibition

Community
Posted: / Updated:

Lake George Arts Project’s Courthouse Gallery invites regional and national, emerging and established artists to submit exhibition proposals.

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Arts Project’s Courthouse Gallery invites regional and national, emerging and established artists to submit exhibition proposals. Preference is given to experimental or non-traditional work created in the last two years.

Exhibition proposals must include 10 to 12 images of recent work, in addition to a resume and statement/bio. Proposals can be submitted online starting December 1 through January 31. 

Visit the Lake George Arts website for guidelines. Questions? Call LGAP at (518) 668-2616 or laura@lakegeorgearts.org.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report