Lake George’s Courthouse Gallery seeks proposals for latest exhibition

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Arts Project’s Courthouse Gallery invites regional and national, emerging and established artists to submit exhibition proposals. Preference is given to experimental or non-traditional work created in the last two years.
Exhibition proposals must include 10 to 12 images of recent work, in addition to a resume and statement/bio. Proposals can be submitted online starting December 1 through January 31.
Visit the Lake George Arts website for guidelines. Questions? Call LGAP at (518) 668-2616 or laura@lakegeorgearts.org.
