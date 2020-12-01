Lake George’s Courthouse Gallery seeks proposals for latest exhibition

Lake George Arts Project’s Courthouse Gallery invites regional and national, emerging and established artists to submit exhibition proposals.

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Arts Project’s Courthouse Gallery invites regional and national, emerging and established artists to submit exhibition proposals. Preference is given to experimental or non-traditional work created in the last two years.

Exhibition proposals must include 10 to 12 images of recent work, in addition to a resume and statement/bio. Proposals can be submitted online starting December 1 through January 31.

Visit the Lake George Arts website for guidelines. Questions? Call LGAP at (518) 668-2616 or laura@lakegeorgearts.org.