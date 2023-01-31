KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Kingston is hosting a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers at City Hall on February 1. Members of the Kingston community are said to come together to discuss of the recent death of Tyre Nichols.

Mayor Noble states, “The goal of this community meeting is to continue to keep lines of communication open here in Kingston and Ulster County,” “The tragic events in Memphis, like so many cities beforehand, affect us all profoundly. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,’ which is why we want to have an open dialogue about our own policing practices and how our community can move forward together.”

City Hall is located at 420 Broadway in Kingston. The event is free and open to all.