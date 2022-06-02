ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Office of General Services (OGS) Commissioner Jeanette Moy announced Thursday that Kids Day presented by MVP Health Care will feature characters from “Dino Ranch.” The free, outdoor event will be held in the parks on the east and west side of the state Capitol, from noon to 5:00 p.m. on July 16.

“Dino Ranch” is an animated children’s series where two young cowboys and a young cowgirl travel lands where modern-day dinosaurs roam around. Kids Day offers a meet-and-greet opportunity with Jon, the fast-talking, wide-eyed young cowboy, and his raptor Blitz.

Kids Day will also feauture:

Two by Two Zoo

Ponies for Hire

Fun Putt

Bounce Around

It’s Climb Time, rock wall

Barbara Hammarstrom Face Painting

Balloon Twisting and Magic Brushes Glitter Tattoos by Brice Bowery Company

Food vendors

In April, OGS announced it would be returning to a full lineup of festivals and concerts for the 2022 Summer at the Plaza season, which will kick off on Independence Day. OSG will continue to announce the lineup of events and performances for the 2022 Summer at the Plaza season in the coming weeks.

