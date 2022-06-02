ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Office of General Services (OGS) Commissioner Jeanette Moy announced Thursday that Kids Day presented by MVP Health Care will feature characters from “Dino Ranch.” The free, outdoor event will be held in the parks on the east and west side of the state Capitol, from noon to 5:00 p.m. on July 16.
“Dino Ranch” is an animated children’s series where two young cowboys and a young cowgirl travel lands where modern-day dinosaurs roam around. Kids Day offers a meet-and-greet opportunity with Jon, the fast-talking, wide-eyed young cowboy, and his raptor Blitz.
Kids Day will also feauture:
- Two by Two Zoo
- Ponies for Hire
- Fun Putt
- Bounce Around
- It’s Climb Time, rock wall
- Barbara Hammarstrom Face Painting
- Balloon Twisting and Magic Brushes Glitter Tattoos by Brice Bowery Company
- Food vendors
In April, OGS announced it would be returning to a full lineup of festivals and concerts for the 2022 Summer at the Plaza season, which will kick off on Independence Day. OSG will continue to announce the lineup of events and performances for the 2022 Summer at the Plaza season in the coming weeks.
Previously announced 2022 Summer at the Plaza events:
- Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas will headline New York State’s Fourth Of July Celebration Presented By Price Chopper/Market 32.
- Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will headline the July 13 performance of the 2022 Summer at the Plaza’s Capital Concert Series, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
- Inner Circle and The King Yellowman Show Featuring K’reema & The Sagittarius Band will perform at the 2022 Summer at the Plaza’s Capital Concert Series, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on July 20.
- Melle Mel & Scorpio of Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five and the Sugarhill Gang will perform at the 2022 Summer at the Plaza’s Capital Concert Series, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on July 27.
- SWV will headline the Black Arts and Cultural Festival Presented by UpState New York Black Chamber of Commerce, which is being held from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6.
- Eli Young Band will headline the NYS Food Festival, which is being held from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on August 17.
- Charlie Cruz, Amarfis, & Fulanito will perform at the Hispanic Heritage Celebration, which is being held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on September 24.