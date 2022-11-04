BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Bethlehem will host its first annual cider, selfies, and composting event Saturday, November 5. The event offers a chance to compost your leftover pumpkins and gourds.

Smash your pumpkin as a way of giving back to the earth while taking a selfie and enjoying some cider. The first compost bash will take place at the Town of Bethlehem Compost Facility, 1244 Feura Bush Road, Selkirk. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers are asking to remove all candles and to provide natural pumpkins/gourds only.