ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Keller, the beloved dog of NEWS10’s John Gray, was honored by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday. February 14 is not only Valentine’s Day, but it is also Keller’s birthday.

Keller was blind and deaf and found abandoned. He overcame numerous challenges to inspire people of all ages. Keller passed away in August, and Tuesday would have been his sixth birthday.

Keller was honored with a special citation from the governor and presented by the state’s chief disability officer. It honors the impact Keller made in the community, especially with school children, through John’s book “Keller’s Heart.”

John and his wife Courtney received the citation and brought their new blind and deaf puppy Rosie to meet the crowd.