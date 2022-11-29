HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Halfmoon Celebration Events is hosting a Jingle Bell Bash at the Halfmoon Town Complex on December 3. Take part in some holiday fun for the whole family.

The event includes activities such as a balloon artist, face painting, and stilt walking. Take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus after a horse drawn sleigh ride. Holiday crafts, outdoor holiday shopping and much more will be offered at the Jingle Bell Bash. The event will take place at Halfmoon Town Complex is located at 2 Halfmoon Town Plaza from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.