LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three days a week, students from the Lansingburgh Central School District Special Education Department stop by Jimmy’s Pizzeria to assist with the prep work. The partnership affords the students the opportunity to learn life skills and workforce habits.

“They love it! If it’s their Jimmy’s day, they’re excited! They like the different aspects of the job sometimes we’re doing blue cheese, sometimes we’re doing the dough, sometimes we’re making sauce,” said Michelle Burkhart, their special education teacher.

The pizzeria started working with the program last school year. Owner Tony Buchanan said he wanted to provide an opportunity to the community that could one day benefit his son.

Jimmy’s Pizzeria is located at 475 5th Ave Suite 1 in Troy.