ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Temple Sinai and the Schenectady JCC (SJCC) are preparing for the celebration of Purim. Known as the “Jewish Mardi Gras,” Purim is a holiday that celebrates a biblical story about overcoming racism and oppression.

Temple Sinai in Saratoga Springs is hositng its first Purim Carnival in three years due to COVID-19. The carnival will feature interactive games, dance parties, crafts, snacks, a photo-booth, prizes and more. Temple Sinai President Jerry Silverman comments, “Purim is a joyous celebration, especially for children, with a wonderful story, noisemakers, costumes, and fun. What better way to celebrate than with a carnival? We hope children and families from throughout the Saratoga Springs-Capital District area will attend our annual Purim Carnival and become a part of the merriment!”

Wrist bands are $10 each for unlimited games and activities. Popcorn, cotton candy and drinks will be available for purchase. The celebration will take place on Sunday, March 12 from 10 a.m., to noon at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 50 Pine Road in Saratoga Springs.

SJCC is partnering with Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York to also host a Purim Carnival. SJCC’s carnival will also feature games and snacks along with a raffle. Attendees can buy a raffle ticket in person or can win a free raffle ticket by wearing a costume, contributing redeemable cans and bottles to the SJCC, or donating canned and boxed food. The SJCC will give a half dozen hamantaschen to each family in attendance.

Pre-registered tickets are $18 and $20 at the door. Those interested can register at the SJCC website. The SJCC celebration will take place on Sunday March 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 2565 Balltown Road in Niskayuna.