GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Jericho Drive-In and Twist Ice Cream stand had its opening day on Friday. Owners Lisa and Michael Chenette were eager to get a head start this season to help bolster their business.



“A few years ago, President’s week was a really, really nice week. Everybody had it off, it was nice,” Lisa said. “We decided to open up Valentine’s Day, and ever since then, we decided to open up around Valentine’s Day because we have our Valentine sundae called the Sweetheart.”

With the temperature being 50 degrees on launch, and a potential for colder temperatures in the weeks to come, the Chenettes are not worrying about having customers.

“It’s really a situation where it’s cabin fever,” Michael said. “Where everybody wants to get out and get ice cream, and soft serve is hard to find during the winter.”

Customers had nothing but praise for the stand, lining up for cones and take out cups. While enjoying her soft serve, one customer shared her favorite order.

“Every time I come here the ice cream is amazing, service is always good,” Wendy Dwarika said. “The specialty sundaes, the Jericho, if you are super hungry, is delicious.

One of 17 specialty sundaes, employees at Jericho made their namesake for NEWS10 photojournalist Anthony Krolikowski to see for himself.

“It’s a soft serve sundae layered with chocolate twist and vanilla ice cream,” Lisa described. “It’s layered with peanut butter sauce, caramel sauce, hot fudge, bananas throughout. Topped with whipped cream, nuts, chocolate sprinkles and a Reese’s peanut butter cup.”

The stand will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the rest of the season serving ice cream pies, shakes and more.