ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In March, a new indoor 18-hole mini golf course opened its doors at Crossgates Mall. Space Adventure Mini Golf is one of five locations in New York and New Jersey.

“We see a very good traffic, and I can’t even compare with other locations to be honest,” said Yunus Uluocak, founder of Space Adventure.

The course should take players between 45 minutes to an hour to complete. The venue also has arcade games in the lobby.

According to Uluocak, a round of mini golf costs $20 per player and is free for children age 3 and under. There are also military and other discounts available.