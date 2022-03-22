ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s a trying time for the U.S. economy, and no industry is being spared from the difficulties presented by global supply chain issues — not even the Girl Scouts. That means some of your favorite spring-time cookies are now delayed.

“If folks have ordered cookies from a Girl Scout, their cookies are coming, they’re just gonna get here a little bit later,” Girl Scouts of Northeastern NY CEO Brenda Episcopo said.

Episcopo is showing optimism in the face of a difficult and frustrating situation. She said cookie deliveries will be delayed several weeks due to a sudden shortage in a key ingredient used to make two varieties of cookies.

“We received very late notice from our bakers that they’re not able to fill the order at this time, and so we’ve had to push the deliveries back by nearly a month,” she explained.

The cookies in question? Samoas and Trefoils. According to an email send out to local Girl Scout families, those two cookies make up about one-third of this year’s total cookie order.

Because of the delay, the cookie season is being pushed back until the end of May, and local Girl Scouts will set up their booths and start selling cookies in-person a week later on April 30.

When those booths are up and running, there are two other cookie varieties you might not see this spring.

“This includes S’mores and very likely Toffeetastics, the gluten free cookie, as well,” Episcopo said. “Early in our selling season, we were alerted that S’mores has sold out nationwide. So if you’ve already ordered S’mores from a Girl Scout, you will receive those cookies, but we are sold out as of that point.”

Episcopo said they are already expecting more than 632,000 packages of cookies to be delivered this year, but the selling season isn’t over, yet.

“This has been an incredibly challenging year for supply chain issues impacting every industry,” she said. “Our Girl Scouts could really use support from community members, so make sure you visit those cookie booths and support those girls’ cookie businesses.”

Cookie sales will continue online until the end of May.